Singer R. Kelly accused of holding women in ‘cult’

CHICAGO -- A new post on BuzzFeed is reporting that R&B singer R. Kelly is running an abusive "cult."

In an interview with WGN-TV, the post's author, Jim DeRogatis, said that three people close to R. Kelly say six women live in properties rented by R. Kelly is Chicago and the Atlanta suburbs.

DeRogatis told WGN in an interview Monday that R. Kelly controls every aspect of the women's lives, punishing them verbally and physically if they break his rules.

"He tells them when to eat, when to sleep, how to dress, how to pleasure him in encounters that he records, takes their cell phones, cuts off contact with their friends and family. It's a disturbing story," he told WGN in a phone interview Monday.

DeRogatis told WGN that he worked on the story for nine months.

Linda Mensch, a civil lawyer in Chicago who represents the Kelly, responded to DeRogatis via email regarding the accusations outlined in this story: "We can only wonder why folks would persist in defaming a great artist who loves his fans, works 24/7, and takes care of all of the people in his life...He works hard to become the best person and artist he can be. It is interesting that stories and tales debunked many years ago turn up when his goal is to stop the violence; put down the guns; and embrace peace and love. I suppose that is the price of fame. Like all of us, Mr. Kelly deserves a personal life. Please respect that."