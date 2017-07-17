Strong storms Monday caused flash flooding and hail

FOX43 viewers sent in pictures of flash flooding in York County. There was even a water rescue after more than three inches of rain fell.

We got this flash flooding because strong storms with heavy rain sat over York County for hours.

The hardest hit area was north of the city of York, in the Mount Wolf area.

The Mount Wolf area also got hail. The hail ranged from pea-sized to penny-size, both of which are less than an inch in width.

Hail thunder storm. Wow A post shared by Joe Holcombe (@joeholcombe) on Jul 17, 2017 at 11:54am PDT

York County was not alone on Monday.

Heavy rain prompted a flash flood warning in Lebanon County, and flood advisories in Cumberland and Adams County. Some communities in those counties got over two inches of rain.

There was a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Adam County because of strong wind gusts over 60 mph. In Adams County the storms caused downed wires and downed trees. One tree even fell into the house.

Bendersville Community Fire Department posted pictures of that damage on their Facebook page.