Table games revenue at Pennsylvania casinos rose 3.25 percent in last fiscal year

HARRISBURG — Revenue from table games increased 3.25 percent during the 2016-17 fiscal year, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board announced Monday.

The findings were part of a report published on the Board’s website, which provides monthly table games revenue for all 12 of the Commonwealth’s casinos.

Table games revenue was up 9 of the 12 months during the fiscal year, with total revenue of $866,467,940 in 2016-17. In the 2015-16 fiscal year, table games revenues were $839,177,086.

The monthly table games report posted on the Board’s web site also shows that almost $70 million in table games revenue was generated during June 2017, a 2.16% increase compared to June 2016.

Tax revenue produced through table games play was up 15.74% from $119 million in fiscal year 2015-16 to $138 million in fiscal year 2016-17, an increase of almost $19 million.

Table games revenue at Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course in Grantville increased by 7.87 percent during the last fiscal year, according to the Board’s report. Total table games revenue in the 2016-17 fiscal year was $36,145,845. In the 2015-16 fiscal year, the table games revenue total was $33,507,458.