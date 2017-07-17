× Today is World Emoji Day

Today, July 17, is World Emoji Day!

The holiday was created three years ago by the founder of “Emojipedia”, a website that keeps track and explains all emojis.

Emojis were first invented in Japan, but spread to the U.S. after the first iPhone was released.

You can mark the holiday by finding a cool emoji and sending it to your pals.

You can also use the hashtag #WorldEmojiDay to share on social media.