Today is World Emoji Day

LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 06: Batteries designed as emojis are displayed at the Philo booth at CES 2017 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 6, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs through January 8 and features 3,800 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 165,000 attendees. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
Today, July 17, is World Emoji Day!
The holiday was created three years ago by the founder of “Emojipedia”, a website that keeps track and explains all emojis.
Emojis were first invented in Japan, but spread to the U.S. after the first iPhone was released.
You can mark the holiday by finding a cool emoji and sending it to your pals.
You can also use the hashtag #WorldEmojiDay to share on social media.