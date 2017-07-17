× Tracking strong storms this afternoon

THERE HAVE BEEN SOME SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNINGS TODAY FOR STORMS WITH WIND GUSTS CAPABLE OF PRODUCING DAMAGE. CHECK THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS HERE.

STRONG STORMS: Strong storms will continue to pop up through 7 P.M. Most of these storms will have heavy rain and lots of lightning. Some of these storms will also have some small hail and wind gusts capable of producing wind damage. So far, these storms have moved slowly. Slow-moving storms like this cause flash flooding on roads with no or poor drainage. The storms will wrap up between 6 and 8 P.M. for everyone.

QUIETER TONIGHT: We’ll stay dry tonight under partly cloudy skies. It also stays humid, and with all that humidity in the air, a few spots will get patchy fog. Temperatures drop to 70.

MORE STORMS: On Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, we’ll have a few storms in the afternoon. However, most places will stay dry those afternoon–that’s how few we’re talking. If you happen to get one of these storms, they will have heavy rain because it’s so humid.

HOT & HUMID: The 90s return on Tuesday and stay through Friday. We even hit 94 on Thursday! The humidity will make those highs feel closer to 100.

LESS HEAT: We take a small break from the heat on Saturday with highs in the mid 80s. Then, the 90s return on Sunday.

-Meteorologist Drew Anderson