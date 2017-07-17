Warmth and humidity begin to increase on Monday, with 90s by midweek

TURNING WARMER, MORE HUMID: The warmth and humidity increases Monday, and this is a trend to expect through the week. It’s a warm and stuffy start, with readings in the 60s and mostly clear skies. Clouds pop up during the afternoon, and a few thunderstorms are possible too as the next cold front arrives. A strong to severe thunderstorm is possible, with damaging winds, hail, and heavy downpours the main concern. Through the evening, the activity fades, and the overnight period is partly clear, warm, and stuffy. Readings are in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees. Tuesday is a bit hotter, with many spots flirting with 90 degrees. The front is stalled across the region and weakening, but it could still touch off an isolated thunderstorm or two.

HAZY, HOT, AND HUMID: A hazy, hot, and humid stretch is anticipated for the middle of the week. A strong ridge of high pressure pumps in the heat, and it’s enough to boost temperatures in the lower to middle 90s both Wednesday and Thursday, though Thursday should be the slightly hotter day of the two. Humidity levels feel steamy, and this makes heat indices feel like the middle to upper 90s both days. A stray thunderstorm is possible Wednesday, but most stay dry. A better chance for thunderstorms arrives later Thursday afternoon as the next cold front approaches. There’s the chance for strong to even severe thunderstorms. Temperatures come down a bit as the front clears the area on Friday, but it takes another day to break the 90s for most. Temperatures reach the upper 80s to lower 90s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: After a brief break from the heat, it resurges. Friday’s front begins to reemerge as a warm front, bringing the chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures are in the middle 80s. It continues to lift north Sunday, bringing a return to the high heat. Readings are in the upper 80s to lower 90s. A few thunderstorms are possible before it clears the region to the north.

Have a great Monday!