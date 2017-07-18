× 12 mosquito collections this year in Cumberland County have tested positive for West Nile Virus, officials say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A total of 12 mosquito collections in Cumberland County have tested positive for the West Nile Virus so far this year, the County’s Vector Control Office reported in a press release Tuesday.

Positive samples were taken from East Pennsboro, Hampden and Shippensburg Townships and Carlisle, Camp Hill and Lemoyne boroughs, the office said.

To help prevent the spread of the disease, the Vector Control Office reminds residents to survey their property for potential mosquito breeding habitats and take preventative measures. Any kind of stagnant, standing water — even an amount so small it would only fill a bottle cap — is enough to breed hundreds of mosquitoes, the Vector Control Office said.

Containers should be emptied every five days to prevent adult mosquitoes from emerging. If you have a water source that cannot be drained, treat with mosquito dunks or bits that contain Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (Bti), which kills larvae. These products are safe for use around humans and pets, and can be found at hardware and other local retailers.

Mosquitoes transmit West Nile Virus by feeding on infected birds and transmit the disease when biting another bird, animal or human. The virus is not spread by person-to-person contact. One in five people infected with West Nile Virus develop a mild infection called West Nile Fever; aches, fever, skin rash and swollen lymph nodes are symptoms of this infection.

With rest and fluids, most people recover in a few days. Less than one percent of infections develop into the life-threatening West Nile Encephalitis. Symptoms in severe cases include a high fever, headache, neck stiffness, muscle weakness, disorientation, tremors and convulsions. This infection requires immediate medical treatment.