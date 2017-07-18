× Ames of Pennsylvania one of the 50 state products on display during the Made in America Product Showcase

WASHINGTON– On Monday, Ames of Pennsylvania was celebrated among an American manufacturing showcase.

President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, members of the Cabinet, Congress and Governors welcomed 50 companies, each from a different state.

The purpose was to applaud their effort and commitment to American made products.

“You construct and harvest the products that fill our homes, feed our families, and defend our nation, and enrich our lives. I want to make a pledge to each one of you: No longer are we going to allow other countries to break the rules, steal our jobs and drain our wealth—and it has been drained,” Trump said.

Later this week, President Trump will meet with a group of businessmen and women to discuss how the federal government can continue to negotiate on behalf of the American worker and continue to negotiate trade deals that will benefit all.