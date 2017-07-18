× Anonymous tip leads to arrest in Swatara Township robbery

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–Acting on an anonymous tip, police arrested a Middletown man Tuesday after two women were robbed in Swatara Township earlier this week.

Daniel Brady, 34, is charged with two counts of robbery and access device is counterfeit, altered or incomplete.

The robbery happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. Monday along the 400 block of Harvard Court when a man followed two women to their apartment complex after they exited their car, according to police reports. The suspect pointed what appeared to be a gun at one of the women and demanded their belongings. The woman handed over her purse, which contained some cash and a credit card. The man then instructed her to walk away as he fled in a gray or tan Acura, police said.

Investigators received an anonymous tip that Brady may be the person involved in the case. Police followed up on the lead and after speaking with the the victim, confirmed that Brady was the person who had robbed her.

Brady was arrested early Tuesday morning. Police recovered a BB gun from the Acura, which Brady was driving.

Authorities credit the tipsters quick thinking and attention to detail with helping to bring closure to the case.