× Cash 5 Jackpot of $1 Million won in Northumberland County

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket for the Monday, July 17, drawing was sold at Turkey Hill, 501 N. Second St., Shamokin. The ticket matched all five balls drawn, 08-13-32-34-35, to win $1 million, less applicable withholding. The Northumberland County retailer earns a $5,000 selling bonus.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.

More than 68,100 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.

In the 2015-16 fiscal year, in addition to awarding more than $24 million in prizes to winners in Northumberland County, the Pennsylvania Lottery contributed more than $12.7 million to programs serving the county’s older residents.

How to play Cash 5: Players pay $1 and select five numbers from 1 to 43. Players may select their own numbers using a Cash 5 playslip or opt for computer-selected quick picks. Players must match all five numbers drawn to win the jackpot. Players also win prizes for matching two, three or four winning numbers. Cash 5 is drawn each evening and tickets can be purchased up to seven draws (one week) in advance. Chances of winning the jackpot prize are 1 in 962,598; the overall chances of winning any prize are about 1 in 10.5.

About Us: The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed nearly $27 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.

SOURCE: PA Lottery