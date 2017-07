× Crews respond to vehicle crash, fire in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Emergency crews were dispatched to a vehicle crash and fire on Monday morning.

The crash occurred on Route 772 between Breneman Road and Esbenshade Road in Rapho Township, according to Mount Joy Fire Department’s Facebook page.

Upon arrival on the scene, crews found the vehicle on its roof, on fire, and with high voltage wires down.

Fire control was delayed until PPL could secure power lines.