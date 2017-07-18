× Cumberland County E-recycling Center has Impressive First Week

Cumberland County, PA – It was an impressive first week for Cumberland County’s new Electronics Recycling Center. The center, located at 1001 Claremont Road, Carlisle, assisted 86 customers its opening day and 113 customers on its second. Justin Miller, coordinator of the County’s Recycling and Waste Department, estimates one customer was assisted every 2.5 minutes.

“In our first two days, four hours each day, 17,168 pounds of electronics have been collected for recycling,” Miller said.

The response to the center has been extremely positive as anyone, regardless of residency, may bring their recyclable materials to the facility. With the impressive response, center coordinators wish to remind the public that this Saturday, July 22, will be the first Saturday the facility is open and to please be patient.

“We recognize and understand there is pent up demand for recycling of electronics, especially televisions,” Miller said. “However, we want people to know we’re going to be around for a while and that we will be open at least two days every week and at least two Saturdays per month.”

Those planning to bring their electronics to the facility this Saturday are asked to please watch for drop off line signage. If you are traveling in the vicinity of the center this Saturday, please use caution as traffic may be backed up.

The Electronics Recycling Center is open to the public from 2 – 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hours are subject to change depending on facility use.

Televisions, computers and accessories, mobile devices, entertainment equipment, data center equipment and cable equipment are all accepted for recycling. A small fee of $0.50 per pound of electronics recycled is charged to help offset the County’s costs for collecting, packaging, loading,

shipping and recycling the electronics. Cash and credit card payments are accepted. Fees are subject to change as the County monitors the collection process. For those planning on recycling an unusually large load, please call first so accommodations can be made. In order to best serve the public, please be aware the recycling center is under 24 hour video surveillance and anti-dumping regulations will be enforced.

While the County’s electronics recycling facility provides a stopgap measure to address the electronics recycling issue, a comprehensive electronics legislative solution is needed. The Commissioners continue to work with legislators to identify shortfalls of the existing legislation and develop long-term sustainable electronics recycling solutions. For more information about the County’s Electronics Recycling Center and the Pennsylvania Municipal Waste Planning, Recycling and Waste Reduction Act (Act 101), visit http://www.ccpa.net/recycling or call (717) 240-6489.