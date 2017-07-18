Dog rescue workers describe conditions at home where 27 dogs and a parrot were being kept

PALMYRA, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Of the 27 dogs rescued from a home in Lebanon County Saturday, 14 of the dogs are being housed at Pawsitively Pom Rescue in Lebanon, three are spoken for, and 10 went to a rescue facility in Ohio.

An African Gray Parrot also found in the home is at a facility in Hummelstown.

The pups in Lebanon need a lot of care before they can be adopted. Officials describe the home in Palmyra, where they rescued the dogs, as the worst hoarding situation rescuers have seen.

“Piles of debris and urine filled bottles, and things like that,” that’s how Amanda Reichenbach, Vice President of Pawsitively Pom Rescue, describes the home.

Reichenbach helped rescue the 27 Pomeranian puppies from the now condemned home on the 100 block of South Harrison Street in Palmyra.

“The owner actually reached out to surrender the dogs and cancelled twice,” said Reichenbach.

When the homeowner backed out, that’s when Pawsitively Pom Rescue stepped in to take care of the dogs.

“When we arrived nobody opened the door, and you could smell the stench through the solid wood door,” described Reichenbach.

Though they look happy and healthy, each dog needs at least $500 in care.

“Their back legs are sort of bowed, some have some eye issues, flea allergies and flea issues from the fleas,” said Reichenbach.

Neighbors we spoke with on South Harrison Street say they saw police and animal rescuers go into the home where they say a grandmother, mother, and little boy lived – all three rarely seen seen though.

“He’s never outside playing. The dogs were never out,” said Patty Rice, a neighbor.

Another neighbor we spoke with off camera says he never saw a dog let outside in the 11 years he’s lived there. Neither he or Rice knew of a major hoarding situation behind their neighbor’s closed doors.

“You never seen the people outside so you figure something may be going on, but you don’t know,” said Rice.

Palmyra Police would not confirm if a child was taken into Children and Youth Service custody or if charges are being filed against the people who live there.

As for the dogs, they need their forever homes.

“We only adopt to really good homes so, and these guys deserve it, and these guys deserve it,” said Reichenbach.

There’s a $250 fee to adopt one of the pups. You can visit Pompaws.org for information on how to adopt one or how to donate for their care.