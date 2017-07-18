× Ephrata man dead following early morning crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– An Ephrata man is dead after crashing his vehicle into a tree early Tuesday morning.

Travis Hibshman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Around 5:15 a.m. on July 18, police responded to the 28th Division Highway at Pumping Station Road.

Hibshman was traveling east on the road, before leaving the right side of the roadway and colliding into a tree head on.

Hibshman was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The crash is currently under investigation.