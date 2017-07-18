× Expedia features South Central Pennsylvania as one of the ultimate wine regions in the country

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– Expedia has featured South Central Pennsylvania as one of the ultimate wine regions in the country.

The feature piece notes that there are over 40 wineries in the area, with countless choices and award winning flavors.

Along with the wineries, south central Pennsylvania also boasts Italian restaurants and steak houses that pair well with wine.

Emojis were used to tally the wineries’ presence in Pennsylvania, as you can see below:

Taster’s tally

Wine selection: 🍷🍷🍷🍷

Dining options 🍴🍴🍴

Transportation: 🚐🚐🚐

Activities: 🎟🎟🎟🎟

Buzz factor: 🐝🐝🐝

Social media presence: 📱📱📱📱

To read the whole feature, you can click here.