× Former Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center employee arrested following investigation into misconduct, sexual assault

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–A former Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center (YIC) employee was arrested Tuesday after an investigation showed he had sexual contact with minors.

The investigation — which began on June 30 and was led by Lancaster City police detective Aaron Harnish, Department of Human Resources Program Representative Sally Lupini and staff/administrators of the YIC — revealed that David Stevenson, of Reading, made unlawful contact with two juveniles while he was employed at the center.

According to police, Stevenson asked one victim to perform oral sex on him. He then sexually assaulter her and offered cash in exchange for sexual intercourse, the release says. The 52-year-old suspect then provided the victim with a razor blade so that she could cut herself, which could result in her being transferred to a non-secure facility. Police say Stevenson suggested this so they could meet outside of YIC.

Police say Stevenson attempted to touch another victim on several other occasions and told her that he wanted to have sexual intercourse with her.

Lancaster City law enforcement adds that these incidents occurred at YIC.

Stevenson was taken to Lancaster County Prison. Bail is set at $500,000.

Anyone with further information is asked to call or email Det. Harnish at 717-735-3350, harnisha@lancasterpolice.com or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. You can also submit a tip at www.lancasterpolice.com.