Giant's balloon campaign raises $655,274 for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

CARLISLE — Customers at GIANT Food Stores and MARTIN’S Food Markets helped raise more than $655,000 to benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals through the stores’ annual balloon campaign.

The company announced it is donating $655,274 to the charity in a press release Tuesday.

“For more than 20 years we have been honored to support our local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, who provide critical treatments and healthcare services that help kids live healthy lives,” said Tom Lenkevich, GIANT/MARTIN’S president. “Thank you to our customers and associates for their dedication and generosity to our CMN kids!”

GIANT/MARTIN’S is one of the top 10 fundraisers in the country for CMN Hospitals, having donated more than $40 million over the past 21 years. In addition to the annual in-store campaigns during the summer and at the holidays, associates also regularly volunteer at CMN Hospital events, including radio and television telethons.

“We’re once again thrilled with GIANT/MARTIN’S outstanding commitment to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in 2017,” said John Lauck, president and CEO of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. “We have seen the results of GIANT/MARTIN’S associates working so hard to encourage donations and are so grateful to the customers who opened their wallets to help local kids receive the care and treatments they need to live better.”