Harrisburg man facing charges after exposing himself in Target parking lot

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Harrisburg man is facing charges after exposing himself in the Target parking lot.

Kevin Stinney, 29, is facing indecent exposure charges for the incident.

On Friday, June 23 around 2 p.m., police were dispatched to the Target store located in the 4600 block of High Pointe Boulevard in Harrisburg for a report of a male exposing himself.

The Target manager called, advising that a black male, later identified as Stinney, was standing in the western most aisle of the parking lot near a red SUV with his pants and underwear around his ankles.

Upon arrival, police found Stinney standing on the passenger side of the vehicle, smoking a cigarette.

After seeing police, Stinney pulled his pants up slightly and entered the vehicle.

Police requested identification and that he leave the vehicle, and Stinney complied. It was noted that Stinney seemed very nervous during their interaction, and was pacing back and forth.

An RMS Check revealed several calls with Stinney, who has warning indicators for mental health issues and schizophrenia.

Police explained to Stinney why they had been dispatched to Target, and he denied ever having pulled down his pants and that he was waiting in the parking lot for his mother to finish shopping.

An officer then interviewed the store manager, who had received the complaint from a witness who had walked to her vehicle near Stinney and the red SUV.

The witness said that Stinney was standing with his genitals and buttocks in plain view, although he did not attempt to draw attention to himself while standing there and smoking a cigarette.

Now, Stinney is facing charges.