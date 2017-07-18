× Harrisburg police seek help in finding missing teen

HARRISBURG — Police are investigating a report of a missing person from the Allison Hill section of the city.

Camrin Holloman was reported missing by her family on Monday. She was last seen Sunday at approximately 5 p.m. in Allison Hill. She was wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and red sandals. She is described as an African American, 15 years old, standing 5 feet, 5 inches and weighing approximately 110 pounds. She has black hair.

Anyone who comes in contact with her should notify Harrisburg Police at (717) 255-3139 or call Dauphin County Dispatch at (717) 558-6900 and ask for an on-duty detective.