Leslie Richards named chair of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Secretary Leslie Richards was named chair of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) this afternoon.

Richards is the first female to hold the PTC chair in 80 years.

“I have had the honor of serving as the commonwealth’s first female transportation secretary since I was named to that post by Governor Tom Wolf in January 2015, and becoming the first female PA Turnpike chair is an equally remarkable privilege,” Richards said. “The first Turnpike commissioners were appointed in the spring of 1937, and accomplishing a milestone like this in an organization that was started more than 80 years ago is undoubtedly historic. I’d like to thank my fellow commissioners for the faith they have shown in me.”

The Brown University and University of Pennsylvania graduate was elected to the Whitemarsh Township Board in 20017 and the Montgomery County Board in 2011 before being named transportation secretary by Gov. Tom Wolf in 2015.

Richards began her career in civil engineering and project management.