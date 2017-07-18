× Lititz Borough police issue warrant for man who eluded officers after traffic stop

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–Police are looking for a man who eluded officers after a traffic stop in Lititz Monday night.

Lititz Borough officers stopped a vehicle related to an ongoing investigation in the 300 block of North Lane around 11:27 p.m.

During the traffic stop, the driver, Jerry Puryear, provided police false information about his identity to conceal an unrelated warrant for his arrest, the release states. Puryear then fled, leading police on a pursuit.

The chase lasted five minutes before the suspect crashed into a telephone guide wire, traveled through a corn field and struck two peach trees, according to police. Puryear then fled on foot, which led to an hour-long manhunt, and eventually eluded officers.

An arrest warrant is issued for Puryear for the charges of fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, false identification to law enforcement, agricultural vandalism and two summary stop sign violations.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts are urged to call the Lititz Borough Police Departent at 717-626-6392 or submit a tip through https://lancaster.crimewatchpa.com/lititzpd/submit-tip.