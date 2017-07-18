Next heat wave begins Tuesday, uncomfortable humidity levels too

90s RETURN, MUGGY TOO: It’s a partly cloudy, warm, and stuffy start to Tuesday. Skies have dried, with some patchy areas of haze and fog. Temperatures begin in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees. The rest of the day is hotter, with many spots flirting with 90 degrees. Monday’s cold front is stalled across the region but in a much weaker state. It could still touch off an isolated shower or thunderstorm, though most stay dry. Though a heavier downpour is possible, most won’t have to worry about additional flooding concerns. Heat indices feel like the lower to middle 90s when humidity levels are factored into afternoon temperatures. It’s warm and soupy through the night. Overnight low temperatures fall into the middle 60s to lower 70s.

HAZY, HOT, AND HUMID: A hazy, hot, and humid stretch is anticipated for the middle of the week. A strong ridge of high pressure pumps in the heat, and it’s enough to boost temperatures in the lower to middle 90s both Wednesday and Thursday, though Thursday should be the hotter day of the two. Humidity levels feel steamy, and this makes heat indices feel like the middle to upper 90s both days. A stray thunderstorm is possible Wednesday, but most stay dry. An isolated thunderstorm is possible again Thursday as a front drifts nearby to the north. Temperatures are still very hot Friday, and the chance for a thunderstorm or two remains, Readings are in the lower 90s, with heat indices in the middle to upper 90s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: After a brief break from the heat, 90s return swiftly. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 80s Saturday. There’s a better chance for isolated thunderstorms. The heat is back Sunday, and temperatures boost up again. Readings are in the upper 80s to lower 90s. A few thunderstorms are possible once more. There’s no break from the humidity either! Monday is more of the same, with heat, humidity, and isolated thunderstorms.

Have a great Tuesday!