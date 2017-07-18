Northern York County police seek help in identifying 2 carjacking suspects

YORK — Northern York County Regional Police are seeking two suspects in a carjacking that occurred last Friday at the Northgate Shopping Center.

Police say the incident happened at 7:40 p.m. outside a Grocery Outlet Bargain Market at the shopping center, located on the 1500 block of North George Street.

The victim, a 58-year-old woman, was getting into her vehicle, a 2009 Subaru Forester, when two men approached her. One ran around to the passenger side of the car, while the other stopped the victim from closing her door and ordered her to get out of the vehicle. The man told the victim he would kill her if she screamed.

The woman exited the vehicle. Both men got in the vehicle and drove off at a high rate of speed, police say.

The suspects were captured by surveillance video. Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to contact Northern York County Regional Police at (717) 292-3647 or call the tip line at (717) 467-8355.