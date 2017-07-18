Olivia’s cooks up Sweet & spicy Island Tuna Tropical

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
For more information: oliviasgettysburg.com/
Sweet & spicy Island Tuna Tropical
Baked banana leaf wrapped Tuna - Topped w a shrimp & mussel ceviche, then drizzled w chile banana & coconut caramel Served w steamed broccoli
Banana leaf wrapped Tuna
2 cups cooked couscous
3 pieces of honey baked bacon finely chopped
3 slices grilled pineapple chopped
1 tbsp fresh basil chopped
1 tbsp fresh cilantro chopped
1 tbsp fresh garlic chopped
2 tbsp red onion chopped
2 tbsp fire roasted red pepper chopped
1 tbsp chipotle peppers chopped
2 1/2 cups pineapple juice
1 lime juiced
Pinch of salt & pepper
2 8oz filets of Tuna
Preheat oven t 450*F. Place couscous and pineapple on high heat and bring to a boil. Turn off heat and set aside to let the couscous firm up (approx 15 mins).
Season Tuna filets w Olivias steak seasoning on both sides.
Warm the banana leaves on grill to make a bit more pliable and easier to work w.
Place 1/2 the couscous mix in middle of cut banana leaf, top w 1 tbsp garlic butter. Place the Tuna filet on top. Add 1 more tbsp of garlic butter. Fold banana leaf creating a bundle & flip upside down (so that the folds are on the bottom) into a baking pan.
Bake approx 20 mins or until fish reaches an internal temp of 140*F. Carefully cut into banana leafy and add the ceviche & banana coconut caramel sauce. Enjoy!
Cocktails
Watermelon mint Frose'
Rose' wine
Fresh watermelon cut into chunks
Watermelon purée
Fresh mint
Hint of simple syrup
Place all ingredients in blender along w ice. Enjoy!
Lemon Tea Crush
Lemons
Fresh brewed iced tea
Hint of simple syrup
Deep Eddy's lemon vodka
Juice 1-2 whole lemons, add vodka, ice, tea, & simple syrup. Shake vigorously. Garnish w fresh mint. Enjoy!