Olivia’s cooks up Sweet & spicy Island Tuna Tropical

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: oliviasgettysburg.com/

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sweet & spicy Island Tuna Tropical

Baked banana leaf wrapped Tuna - Topped w a shrimp & mussel ceviche, then drizzled w chile banana & coconut caramel Served w steamed broccoli

Banana leaf wrapped Tuna

2 cups cooked couscous

3 pieces of honey baked bacon finely chopped

3 slices grilled pineapple chopped

1 tbsp fresh basil chopped

1 tbsp fresh cilantro chopped

1 tbsp fresh garlic chopped

2 tbsp red onion chopped

2 tbsp fire roasted red pepper chopped

1 tbsp chipotle peppers chopped

2 1/2 cups pineapple juice

1 lime juiced

Pinch of salt & pepper

2 8oz filets of Tuna

Preheat oven t 450*F. Place couscous and pineapple on high heat and bring to a boil. Turn off heat and set aside to let the couscous firm up (approx 15 mins).

Season Tuna filets w Olivias steak seasoning on both sides.

Warm the banana leaves on grill to make a bit more pliable and easier to work w.

Place 1/2 the couscous mix in middle of cut banana leaf, top w 1 tbsp garlic butter. Place the Tuna filet on top. Add 1 more tbsp of garlic butter. Fold banana leaf creating a bundle & flip upside down (so that the folds are on the bottom) into a baking pan.

Bake approx 20 mins or until fish reaches an internal temp of 140*F. Carefully cut into banana leafy and add the ceviche & banana coconut caramel sauce. Enjoy!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cocktails

Watermelon mint Frose'

Rose' wine

Fresh watermelon cut into chunks

Watermelon purée

Fresh mint

Hint of simple syrup

Place all ingredients in blender along w ice. Enjoy!

Lemon Tea Crush

Lemons

Fresh brewed iced tea

Hint of simple syrup

Deep Eddy's lemon vodka

Juice 1-2 whole lemons, add vodka, ice, tea, & simple syrup. Shake vigorously. Garnish w fresh mint. Enjoy!