Toll increase approved by PA Turnpike Commission

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) has approved a six percent toll increase for E-ZPass and cash customers.

The increase will take effect at 12:01 a.m. on January 7, 2018.

The most common toll for a passenger vehicle will increase from $1.23 to $1.30 for E-ZPass customers and from $1.95 to $2.10 for cash customers, according to the release. The release adds that the most common toll for a Class-5 vehicle will increase from $10.17 to $10.78 for E-ZPass and from $14.45 to $15.35 for drivers paying with cash.

Though, there are a few exceptions to this measure. Customers at the Delaware River Bridge westbound cashless tolling point in Bucks County will not see a 2018 increase. Toll rates at the Keyser Avenue and Clarks Summit toll plazas on the Northeastern Extension in Lackawanna County and at the Findlay Connector in Allegheny and Washington Counties will increase in April 2018. not January, because of a planned conversion to cashless tolling.

The release states that the toll increases are required to meet the PTC’s funding obligations, which includes funding to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and making improvements to the toll-road system.

“The Turnpike Commission is obligated by state law to augment Pennsylvania’s infrastructure needs; in fact, the commission has delivered $5.65 billion in toll-backed funding to PennDOT in the last decade,” PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton said in the release. “Today, our annual payments of $450 million enable PennDOT to provide operating support to mass-transit authorities across the state to help ease future fare increases for riders.”