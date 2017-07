× Police arrest man named God Justice Allah Sr. for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police have arrested a man for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

God Justice Allah Sr., 38, was processed and released pending a summons to be mailed.

On July 18, police made contact with Allah Sr., for unrelated reasons.

That contact then led to the arrest of Allah Sr. for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.