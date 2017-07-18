The Hershey Company expected to reach 1 millionth meal donated Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERRY TWP., DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- The Hershey Company plans to reach a major milestone on Tuesday at its annual meal-donation event.

The company says they will package its one-millionth meal to donate.

The Hershey Company started participating in the 'Rise Against Hunger' campaign 4 years ago. Each year, hundreds of Hershey employees package meals for families and children in need around the world. This year, the meals will be donated to Haiti.

More than 700 employees are expected to participate and they plant to package hundreds of thousands of meals in just about 3 hours.

Employees will volunteer from 1-4 p.m. at the Giant Center.

