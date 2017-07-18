× Wolf joins governors asking Congress to rebuff repeal-replace later approach, find bipartisan health care solution

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–A group of governors have come together urging Congress to rebuff efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, without having a replacement, and to find a bipartisan health care solution.

Gov. Tom Wolf joins 10 other governors in the statement.

“Congress should work to make health insurance more affordable by controlling costs and stabilizing the market, and we are pleased to see a growing number of senators stand up for this approach. The Senate should immediately reject efforts to ‘repeal’ the current system and replace sometime later. This could leave millions of Americans without coverage. The best next step is for both parties to come together and do what we can all agree on: fix our unstable insurance markets. Going forward, it is critically important that governors are brought to the table to provide input, and we stand ready to work with lawmakers in an open, bipartisan way to provide better insurance for all Americans.”

Maryland Republican Larry Hogan, Virginia Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Ohio Republican John Kasich are among the others who put their names on the statement.

Wolf also addressed a tweet from President Donald Trump in which he says to “let ObamaCare fail” before coming together and creating a new plan.

“This is reckless and it will hurt Pennsylvania families. Washington must come together in bipartisan fashion to work towards greater stability in the individual insurance market. Governors of both parties are ready and willing to be a part of a new process that listens and takes input from diverse viewpoints. It is time to nix plans to cut Medicaid and consumer protections, and to focus on making improvements to the existing law to protect coverage for Pennsylvanians and lower costs for families and seniors.”