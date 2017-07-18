× York County SPCA hosts “Yoga with Kittens”

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — It’s a fitness craze that’s sweeping the nation: Yoga with animals. People can practice yoga with goats, with dogs and even with bunnies. One of the most popular versions, though, is yoga with cats.

That’s what the York County SPCA did as a fundraiser back in March, teaming up with Evolution Power Yoga to help raise awareness for shelter pets. And it went so well, they decided to do it again. But this time, they’re taking cuteness to a whole new level.

Yes, it’s yoga with kittens.

And even though kittens can be a bit more unpredictable than older cats, SPCA Community Outreach Coordinator Hannah Beard thinks that could be a good thing.

"Adult cats are more shy with a room full of people when they're only used to their cage," said Beard. "But with the kittens, they're going to be like 'This is the best thing that's ever happened to me!'"

Yoga instructors like Stephanie Ellis usually want their practitioners to stay focused and not get distracted. But in this class, that's almost impossible.

"You can't (ignore them). That's part of the fun of this," said Ellis. "We'll do poses where we know it might encourage some animal interaction. And we even have a few cat poses."

Not every kitten is a good fit for this environment, so the SPCA chooses two main types: Kittens that were fostered together as a litter and slightly older kittens that were essentially raised at the shelter.

With sold out classes and waiting lists, the concept has proven to be wildly popular with the community. But why would people want to do this?

"Because everybody loves kittens, everybody loves cats," explains Beard. "Cat people and yogis are two of the best people ever, so combine that group into one and it's going to be a room full of love."

Besides the fact that the little furballs are just ridiculously cute, there is actually some science behind it. Experts say that having a cat can reduce your risk of a heart attack or stroke by over thirty percent. So adding a cat element to yoga made perfect sense.

"I think it's a wonderful distraction to have some cute furry friends that just let you leave some of the stresses of the day outside in the parking lot," said Ellis. "They will be there when you're done, so come in here and focus on yourself, your breath and a good cause."

The animals are available for adoption, so while the humans get a good workout, maybe the kittens will get a good home.

The next kitten yoga session at the York County SPCA is scheduled for Saturday, August 26th.