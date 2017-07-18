York County vets volunteer to prepare for sailor’s homecoming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RED LION, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- A group of York County veterans is giving back, and helping one of their own.

One sailor's family and the Red Lion Legion are planning a special surprise to welcome him home.

The yard at the home of a local hero serving overseas in the Navy, has gotten a little out of hand since he's been away.

It's why a group of vets is lending a helping hand to give his home some much needed TLC, and they're keeping it all a surprise.

Armed with a set of garden tools, a Red Lion veterans group are out on weed patrol, sprucing up a sailor's home both inside and out, for his long awaited return.

Veteran and Red Lion Legion rider Ron Eder said "I really had no idea who we were doing it for, just that we were doing it for a vet. That was the reason I joined the legion and the riders, just to help out local vets."

Jeremy Knaub is far from home, serving in Bahrain as his family waits for his deployment to end, so they can see him once again.

Jeremy's mother Delanna Knaub said "he did come home in April, and surprise me, and what a surprise it was."

Now, the surprise will be his.

"I'm proud of him. I can't be any more proud, and i didn't want him to come home to a mess," Delanna Knaub said.

Jeremy's brother Zach Knaub said "we stay here with him, so we try to get everybody together and take care of this garden that's gotten out of control."

"His room's right down here, so we're going to surprise him with that too," Zach Knaub said.

Until then, this crew will continue to brave the heat and humidity to battle the garden.

"It can get miserable, but then you have to think of what do our veterans go through where they're at, in what country. They can't stop because it's too hot or too cold. So, this is nothing compared to what they're doing," Eder said.

These volunteers may have worked up a sweat in their effort to give back, but Red Lion Legion rider Ron Eder said thanks aren't necessary.

"Because they do a lot for us. We wouldn't have everything that we have today if it wasn't for veterans" Eder said.

"It means everything to me, because it just shows that all the vets do stick together and when a brother needs something, they're all there" Delanna Knaub said.

Vets with the Red Lion Legion Post 543 will be out working hard to get everything done in time to welcome Jeremy home.

His mom said he'll be back before they know it, but not soon enough for her.