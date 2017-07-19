Cancer-battling teens serve as ice makers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. - Two local teens spent the day at Rita's Italian Ice and their efforts raised money for a good cause. Lee and Hudson Kettering are brothers who have both battled cancer. They served as "chief ice makers" for theRrita's stand in Elizabethtown. During the month of July, Rita's is raising money for Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, a national childhood cancer foundation.

"We thought it was a really good cause," said Jennifer Kettering, Lee and Hudson's mother. "They have given us a lot actually. They just make sure that the kids have what they need and that the parents are there for them."

The Kettering brothers have battled neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumors on nerve tissue, and got involved with the foundation in 2007. Rita's donated $1 for every regular and large ice they sold.