Chambersburg man arrested for allegedly running another car off the road by ramming it with his car

CHAMBERSBURG — A Chambersburg man allegedly rammed another man’s car, forcing it off the road, in a domestic incident, police say.

Edwin Jovan Lopez-Gonzalez, 25, of the 100 block of East Queen Street, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person for the incident, which occurred Tuesday on Nitterhouse Drive. Police say Lopez-Gonzalez followed the victim from the victim’s place of employment and rammed into the victim’s vehicle, believing his child’s mother was in the victim’s car.

No one was injured in the incident, police say.