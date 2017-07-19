FOX43 Finds Out debunks tech rumors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa -- Stop by a job fair, like one at the Park City Center in Lancaster County and job seekers like Deborah Flint of York will tell you, looking for a job in an online world isn't easy.

"Coming here today in person is something I prefer to do," Flint says.

Online companies get that - which is why some job-searching try to make the process a bit more personal - like allowing you to connect with people who are in similar career fields.

Even Google is getting into the mix with new tool called 'Hire.'

There has been some confusion over the past few months of exactly what this tool will do.

Some blogs said it would be like a social media network for job searchers, kind of like a LinkedIn, but it would be paired up with your Google account.

That had people fearful that your work life could get mixed in with your personal life.

"The fact of the matter is that Google, when they have your account, they can link pretty much any type of information that's linked with that account," said Andrew Hacker, a cybersecurity expert at Harrisburg University.

He says YouTube, Gmail. and your browsing history is all linked with your simple user name.

It's unlikely a big company like google would sell off your info.

However, Hacker says there is always a "what if."

"Maybe there is some compelling reason that some employer wants to pay a lot of money for that kind of information. I'm mean, who knows in that particular instance."

We did check Google's privacy policy and found this: 'We will share personal information with companies, organizations or individuals outside of Google when we have your consent to do so. We require opt-in consent for the sharing of any sensitive personal information.'

FOX43 Finds Out also contacted Google to see if this new tool was really what the blogs were making it out to be.

Google told us "absolutely not." Adding that Google Hire, which is now known as just 'hire' is a tool for employers, not job searchers.

It's a part of the companies G suite, which includes things like gmail and Google calendar for businesses.

Google says the purpose of hire is to keep organized while recruiting new employees for small and medium businesses.

It allows managers to share what they like and don`t like about a candidate, organize interview times and add lists of questions and as for the rumors of giving employers things like your browser history, Google says that is 100% false.

Even so, Hacker says you still need to be aware of what you're doing and posting online just in case someone someone does gain access to that.

"There were some stats on how many likes and what Facebook knew about you. I think 50 likes and Facebook knows enough about you that it's the same as your spouse."

Fox43 Finds Out also wanted to check with job seekers to see how they feel about knowing maybe too much about a candidate.

Kevin Groff, a general manager at Homeward Suites in Lancaster says nothing is more telling that meeting someone in person for an interview.

"Social media is great, but you just can't use that for a straight hiring platform."

Not surprisingly, some job seekers are not OK with employers knowing too much about them.

"I think privacy is important thing in regards to that, so I don't think they would have access to all of that," said Brian Le of Lancaster.

Back in May, Google did launch a function called google for jobs.

Right now, it appears to work on mobile and tablet versions of google searches.

It just pulls job listings and organizes it by places where you live or what you do.

You can just search your job title and job near me, then once you see the blue bar you're using the function.

Google for jobs is free, because it's just like an advanced Google search.

however, "hire" comes at a cost for employers.

