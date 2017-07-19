Furry Friends with Newman, the Australian Shepherd

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Today’s Furry Friend is Newman, the Australian Shepherd from the Sebastian Foundation for Animal Rescue!

Newman enjoys activity, such as running around the backyard, splashing through water and going on walks or hiking.

He is an extremely intelligent 2-3 year old, and picks up on new skills and routines very easily.

Newman is also very affectionate, and gives kisses to everyone he meets.

While in his foster home, Newman has been exposed to other dogs and cats, which he enjoys and often attempts to befriend.

Newman is also potty trained!

He was born completely deaf and vision impaired, but that doesn’t slow Newman down!

The Shepherd is up-to-date on all his vaccinations and is scheduled to be neutered in the near future.

The best fit for Newman would be someone knowledgeable about his specific breed and their needs, as well as someone willing to learn how to properly communicate with him!

For more information, you can check out their Facebook page here.

Catch Newman on FOX43 Morning News!