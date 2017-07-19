Glen Rock Taps controversy continues, borough tries to reach compromise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLEN ROCK, Pa. -- It may be only 57 seconds long, but the bugle call Taps has caused quite a controversy in one borough in York County.

Bikers from across Central Pennsylvania rode through Glen Rock. They wanted to send the message they want U.S. Navy Lt. Commander Joshua Corney to continue to be able to play Taps over a sound system every night at his home in the borough.

Ryan Walton, who now lives in Maryland, said hearing the bugle call changed his life.

Walton said, "I stopped, I got out of my car and kneeled, and paid respects for those that I know I've lost in the Fort Hood shooting, and those that tried and made the ultimate sacrifice."

Some of the riders said they have lost loved ones in wars and Taps pulls at their heartstrings.

Doug Mentlik, from Glen Rock, said, "When he started this a couple years ago, hearing Taps it brings back memories of my father who I lost."

After the ride through the borough, people who live in Glen Rock attended a council meeting where the council president said they are trying to reach a compromise with Corney.

Doug Young, the council president, said they are trying to figure out a way for Corney to play Taps at Glen Rock park.

Young and some neighbors said the issue has to deal with the loudness, not a lack of patriotism.

Young said, "This was not a Taps vs. anti-Taps decision."

Scott Thomason, a neighbor of Corney's, said, "It's about the volume. I never had a problem when Taps was played at a respectable volume."

And they said their rights should be considered as well.

Thomason said, "His first amendment doesn't cross my property line."

Borough council initially told Corney he could only play Taps on Sundays and certain holidays, saying Corney was violating the Nuisance Ordinance.

The ACLU stepped in and told council that rule violated the Navy commander's First Amendment rights and threatened to take legal action.

A lawyer with the ACLU said the volume Corney plays Taps at is no louder than if a bugle played it live.

Corney said he thinks it's important he and the borough reach a compromise.

Corney said, "I think it's important that as we work toward this resolution, that we stay focused on why I'm playing Taps and that's to honor our men's and women who have sacrificed so much for this county. And not focus on the raw emotion and not act on threats or dissertation."

Council members said Corney will be able to play Taps every night until they reach a compromise.