Lancaster County couple will serve up to 7 years in prison for ‘gifting’ daughters to Bucks County man

BUCKS COUNTY — The Quarryville couple accused of allowing their six daughters to be sexually assaulted by a friend and financial benefactor were each sentenced to up to seven years in prison by a Bucks County judge Wednesday, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Daniel Stoltzfus, 44, pleaded no contest to child endangerment, and was sentenced to 3 1/2 to seven years in prison by Judge Jeffrey L. Finley.

Stoltzfus’ wife, Savilla, 43, received a sentence of three to seven years imprisonment.

Both were maximum sentences, though Savilla Stoltzfus is eligible for parole six months earlier than her husband because she cooperated with authorities.

The man guilty of sexually assaulting the girls, Lee Kaplan, was found guilty of three counts of rape of a child, four counts of statutory sexual assault, seven counts of indecent assault and three counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse involving the six underage girls on June 6, and will be sentenced on September 20, according to court records.

Prosecutors say Kaplan befriended the Stoltzfuses, who were then members of the Amish community in Lancaster County, in 2003. He advised them to turn away from the Amish lifestyle and supported them financially, prosecutors say.

In return, the Stoltzfuses “gifted” six of their nine daughters to Kaplan, allowing them to live in Kaplan’s home, where the sexual assaults occurred.

Daniel Stoltzfus testified that he also gave his wife to Kaplan, who took the woman as his wife in hopes of “strengthening” the Stoltzfus bloodline, prosecutors say.

Stoltzfus’ eldest daughter was 14 when she went to live with Kaplan in 2012. Kaplan raped her repeatedly over a series of years, causing her to have two children, prosecutors say.

In all, there were 11 Stoltzfus or Kaplan offspring — all female — living in Kaplan’s home when Lower Southampton police and Bucks County Children and Youth workers arrived to check on their welfare, according to prosecutors.