× Lancaster woman arrested for allegedly stabbing fiance in the face

LANCASTER — A 21-year-old Lancaster woman has been charged with aggravated assault after stabbing her boyfriend in the face with a kitchen knife, Manheim Township police say.

The incident occurred at 12:23 p.m. Monday on the 1400 block of Passey Lane.

Police say Milady M. Olmeda-Centeno got into a verbal argument with her fiance that eventually turned physical. She then allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed her fiance in the face. The man was transported to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment of his injuries and later released.

Olmeda-Centeno was taken into custody, processed, and released to Central Booking.