Lancaster woman cited twice in two days in separate disputes with neighbor

LANCASTER — A Lancaster woman received two citations in two days stemming from separate disputes with her neighbor, police say.

According to Manor Township Police, Elaine Ettorre, 58, of the 1700 block of Temple Avenue, was cited for Criminal Trespass at 8:20 p.m. on July 12 and Disorderly Conduct for an incident that occurred between 5 and 8:30 p.m. on July 13.

Officer Clay Smoker issued both citations.

Police say Ettorre was cited in the first incident for allegedly entering a neighbor’s property and mowing his lawn, even though he had posted No Trespassing signs. In the second incident, Ettorre allegedly moved bricks that the victim had placed along his driveway.

The citations were filed at Magisterial District Judge Joshua Keller’s office.