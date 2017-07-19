× Lititz man arrested for DUI, endangering the welfare of children

LITITZ, Lancaster County — A 35-year-old Lititz man is being charged with driving under the influence and endangering the welfare of children after a traffic stop in Warwick Township on July 19.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police say Howard Benjamin Noonan, of the 100 block of Church Street, was charged after officers stopped his vehicle, a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica, just after midnight near School House and Church Streets in Warwick Township. Noonan had several minors in the car, all between 9 and 16 years of age. Police say Noonan failed preliminary breath and standardized field sobriety testing. He was taken into custody and transported to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department for evidentiary breath testing and arrest booking.

Noonan was later transported to Lancaster County Prison, where he is being held for a probation violation and bail on the new charges.