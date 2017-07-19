× Lower Paxton police: Palmyra man drove van into home of woman who wouldn’t let him in her home

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County — A Palmyra man drove his van into the home of a woman who would not let him inside the house during a domestic dispute Tuesday night, according to Lower Paxton Township police.

Police say Joel Barnhart, 48, was allegedly intoxicated when he arrived uninvited at the victim’s residence on the 1100 Block of Pleasant Road and attempted to get inside. When she refused to open the door, he got back inside his vehicle, a full-sized Chevrolet van, and drove it into the house, causing a large hole in the structure.

The van was still inside the structure when police arrived at 6:55 p.m. Barnhart was taken into custody and transported to the Dauphin County Judicial Center for processing. He was charged with Aggravated Assault, Criminal Trespass, Criminal Mischief, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Simple Assault and DUI. He was committed to Dauphin County Prison after arraignment on $50,000 bail.