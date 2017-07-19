× Maryland man found guilty of delivering heroin that killed York County man in 2014

YORK — A York County jury has found a Maryland man guilty of a Drug Delivery Resulting in Death charge related to the 2014 overdose death of a Fawn Township man, the York County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Mitchell Gregory Peck delivered the heroin that was used in the overdose death of Kevin Hunt on December 10, 2014. The trial lasted three days.

Peck is scheduled to be sentenced on September 1.