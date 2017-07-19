Medical residents and EMS workers in training put to the test in York County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, York County - First-year medical residents and EMS workers in training participated in EMS Skills Day at York County Fire School on Wednesday.

The event hosted by WellSpan York Hospital focuses on giving participants thorough, hands-on experience and orientation. This was done through a simulation of a mass casualty incident. First responders used the Jaws of Life to perform vehicle extraction and medical residents provided treatment to patients with simulated injuries.

"They're experiencing how while things might not get done to the degree of perfection that we might strive for in the emergency department, per se because there's too many things going on to distract from that in the field. Hopefully it gives them a better understanding and some empathy to the pre-hospital provider when they bring a patient in," said Dr. Thomas Yeich, Emergency Physician WellSpan, York Hospital.

WellSpan has been hosting the annual event for several years.