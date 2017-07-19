× More than 1,500 runners expected to race in annual Harrisburg Mile

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — More than 1,500 runners are expected to race in the annual Harrisburg Mile Wednesday night.

The one-mile race along Front Street begins at Maclay Street and finishes at Boas Street. The first race heat begins at 6 p.m.

The annual run includes a variety of different races including the half pint half mile, the elite mile, just for fun mile or walk and the corporate challenge.

All proceeds benefits the East Shore YMCA to help support its programs and scholarships.

There is still time to register from 4-5:30 p.m. Wednesday before the race at the East Shore YMCA.