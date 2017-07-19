× Mt. Joy woman stabs boyfriend, flees scene with him

MANHEIM BOROUGH, LANCASTER, Pa — A Mount Joy woman is facing charges after she allegedly broke into a house where her boyfriend was sleeping and stabbed him during a fight.

Lakisha Mercado, 30, is charged with burglary and aggravated assault after she stabbed her boyfriend with a knife and then fled the scene with him inside a vehicle.

According to police, they were dispatched around 3:30 a.m on Tuesday to a house on the 100 block of Main Street for a report of a stabbing. A resident at the scene told police that Mercado walked inside, knife in hand, and tried to cut her. Then, Mercado went upstairs where her boyfriend was sleeping and started fighting with him. During the fight, her boyfriend ended up with a 4-inch cut on his arm, that required seven stitches.

When officers responded to the call, a vehicle was stopped fleeing from the scene. Mercado was driving, with her boyfriend in the passengers seat, bleeding.

Mercado would not listen to officers commands, and both she and her boyfriend were removed from the vehicle.

The couple have been in a relationship for several years, and have a history of domestic assault charges.