Phoenixville man facing charges after drug delivery results in death, first reported carfentanil death in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Phoenixville man is facing charges after delivering the drugs that caused an overdose death.

Damon Eskridge, 20, is facing drug delivery resulting in death charges, intent to deliver drugs, and criminal use of a communication facility among other charges for the early July incident.

On July 4, officers were dispatched to a possible heroin overdose.

Upon arrival, police found a 34-year-old male unresponsive, and he was declared deceased by medical personnel.

After a search of the man’s bedroom, police found numerous empty heroin bags stamped “New Arrival,” “Chapo,” and “Wells Fargo.” There were also four bags that still contained suspected heroin.

Investigators located the overdose victim’s cell phone, and determined that the heroin had been purchased from “Kevin D.”

On July 5, police communicated with “Kevin D” via text message, and arranged for him to deliver 12 bags of heroin at St. Mary’s Street and South Street in Phoenixville Borough.

Upon arrival, police asked “Kevin D” to approach their undercover police vehicle to deliver the heroin, at which point he was taken into custody. The bags of heroin he was deliver were stamped “New Arrival,” identical to the bags found in the overdose victim’s home.

Eskridge was identifed as “Kevin D” from the text messages. He posted bail and was released from custody.

The Chester County Coroner’s Office completed an autopsy of the overdose victim, and found the presence of carfentanil in the blood. It was determined that it was the cause of death.

On July 19, police issued a second criminal complaint against Eskridge for the drug delivery resulting in death, and arrested him.

He was remanded to Chester County prison.

This arrest is noteworthy, as it is the first reported appearance of carfentanil in Chester County.