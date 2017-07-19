Police seek help in identifying retail theft suspects that allegedly took $220 worth of booze from a Giant store

YORK — West Manchester Township police are seeking help from the public in identifying two suspects in an attempted retail theft at the Giant store on the 1200 block of Carlisle Road on July 2.

According to police, the suspects snagged $220.88 worth of alcoholic beverages and exited the store without paying. They were stopped outside the store, but fled in a Chevrolet SUV with PA registration KJK-7924.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Officer Michael Jordan at the West Manchester Township Police Department at (717) 792-9514.