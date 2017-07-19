× Shippensburg Area School District Superintendent resigns one year after being hired

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.–The superintendent of Shippensburg Area School District has resigned after one year at the helm.

The Board of School Directors announced in a Facebook post today that they accepted the resignation of Dr. Chester Mummau on Monday and the decision to move on was mutually agreed upon.

Dr. Mummau will receive $165,000 — one year salary and accrued leave — for his departure, according to Mark Buterbaugh, the Board President of Shippensburg Area School District.

Buterbaugh adds that a state-wide search has begun for a replacement.

In the meantime, retired Greencastle Superintendent Dr. Gregory Hoover will stand-in as Interim Superintendent.