× Shippensburg High School employee facing charges after being accused of asking girl for sex

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Shippensburg High School employee is accused of asking a girl for sex.

Shawn Thomas, 38, is facing harassment charges after asking a girl to have sexual relations with him.

On June 19, a girl reported to police that at approximately 11 a.m., she was walking from her home to a friend’s house in the area of the 200 block of East Orange Street, when a man, later identified as Thomas, stopped and said hello to her.

The girl said that she knew Thomas from working at Shippensburg Area High School, and that she continued to speak to him out of kindness.

Thomas left his vehicle and came up on the sidewalk closer to her to continue the conversation.

He told the girl that his girlfriend had just broken up with him due to sexual problems.

Thomas continued that his ex-girlfriend refused to have sex with him after commenting on the size of his genitalia.

Then, Thomas proceeded to ask the girl about her preferences, which made the girl very uncomfortable, according to police.

Thomas then asked the girl if she would have sex with him, and she lied and said she was on her way to her boyfriend’s home, in order to get away from him.

The girl also told police that she believed Thomas was touching himself during the conversation.

Now, Thomas is facing charges.