Spring Gate Vineyard’s festivals, brewery, slushies make for summertime fun

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Finding a place that has something everyone enjoys can be difficult.

However, Spring Gate Vineyard has done their best to provide summertime fun, with a variety of festivals, wine slushies and even a brewery all in one place.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Rebecca Kline, The Wine Queen, is stopping by to preview upcoming events at Spring Gate, as well as show off some of their newest selections.

Upcoming events include the Folk Festival, held on July 22-23 and a Peach Festival on July 29.

Kline even has a book available for sale on Amazon, with more information on it here.

For more information on Spring Gate Vineyard, you can check out their website here and their Facebook page here.