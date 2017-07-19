× York police arrest suspect in Sunday’s fatal shooting of Angel Hernandez

YORK — Police have arrested a suspect in the Sunday morning murder of Angel Hernandez.

Quayshawn Naylor-Wilson, 21, was taken into police custody on the 200 block of S. West Street on Wednesday. He is charged with one count of criminal homicide, York City police said in a press release.

Naylor-Wilson allegedly shot Hernandez sometime before 6 a.m. on Sunday on the 500 block of Philadelphia Street. Hernandez was taken in a private vehicle to York Hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Nayler-Wilson is currently being held at the York County Booking Center awaiting arraignment, police said Wednesday afternoon.